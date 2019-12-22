Are vaping companies trying to manipulate young people into getting hooked on their products?
Bonnie Hackbarth, vice president of External Affairs with the Foundation for a Health Kentucky, stopped into the Somerset Independent School District Thursday to talk to middle and high school students about that subject.
Her conclusion: Vaping companies, backed by tobacco companies, are using the same tricks to hook today's teens as they did to hook their parents and grandparents.
"What I really wanted the kids to understand is that industry is trying to manipulate them," she said.
As evidence, she points to ads from the 1950's from Winston and Lucky Strike that show young women, skinny and smiling, standing on the beach surrounded by men, or an ad from Camel proudly declaring "More Doctors Smoke Camels," putting forth the idea that smoking in general was part of a healthy lifestyle.
The same aspects are represented in today's vaping ads: Being young and popular, being slim and healthy, being free to do what you want.
"E-cigarette companies may tell you that they're not marketing to youth, but these ads show that they're lying," Hackbarth said.
In asking various focus groups across the state, Hackbarth said that 28 percent of high schoolers and 20 percent of middle schoolers are reporting that they vape. She suspects it's actually a higher percentage, because those are self-reporting numbers.
In contrast, the estimates for the number of adults who vape are between 3 and 10 percent.
One way teens get addicted is the amount of nicotine they ingest. One tiny vape pod, Hackbarth points out, has the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.
"We hear regularly from kids that are using three and four pods a day," she said. "That's 60 to 80 cigarettes worth of nicotine."
The FDA is investigating more than 150 cases of seizures associated with nicotine poisoning among both teens and adults.
Add in the fact that some people are adding THC products into the pods, and the FDA has a list of lung illnesses to investigate with it.
Hackbarth said that around 85 percent of those who have been diagnosed with EVALI (E-cigarette Vaping Associated Lung Illnesses) have reported that a cannabis-based product has been added to the vape.
Another chemical that has been identified as a possible contributor to vaping-related illnesses is vitamin E acetate, an additive that has been used as a thickener for some brands.
And that leads into another of Hackbarth's concerns. There is no regulation or oversight over what chemicals go into the "juice."
There are different chemicals included that aren't found in cigarette smoke, which means many of the cigarette's carcinogens are removed. But she points out that different chemicals can be found within the aerosol of a vaping product.
For example, some of the flavors are enhanced with a chemical called diacetyl, a food additive that is approved for consumption by the FDA - but only as something to be eaten.
Putting it into something breathed in instead causes problems. Diacetyl is the chemical behind the disease known as "Popcorn Lung," so called because it was first diagnosed in workers who were exposed to it over many years while working in a popcorn factory.
It's an irreversible condition that can lead to death, and although it is very rare, once it is contracted it cannot be cured without a lung transplant.
So, how can vaping be curbed in young adults? Hackbarth wants to see a ban on flavors, as well as laws regulating what chemicals can be used.
She also wants to see vaping products fall under the same umbrella as other tobacco products, allowing them to be taxed in the same way.
And that could be a win for the state as well as a way of deterring vaping. When Kentucky passed a $0.50 increase on the cigarette tax in 2018, it brought in $140 million more in revenue than before.
"If we tax e-cigarettes, and then other tobacco products like snuff and moist chew, the same rate as we tax cigarettes, it's not a lot of money, but it's about $34 million in more revenue," the state would receive, she said.
While it might be a drop in the bucket for the state's budget problems, adding revenue couldn't hurt.
Plus, in the first 12 months after the additional tobacco tax went into effect, Hackbarth said the state saw six million fewer packs of cigarettes sold within Kentucky than the year before. That's around a 10 percent drop.
