Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has put out the call for donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care providers in our area.
That call was put out both on social media and during the health department's weekly video update to the media and community, held Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree explained that anyone with PPE equipment they wish to donate can bring those items to the local health department office, located in Pulaski County at 45 Roberts Street, off of East Mount Vernon.
"If anyone out there happens to have any surgical gowns, medical face shields, surgical masks, or N95 masks, the health department is collecting those items," he said.
"We don't have a lot of that material, but what we get, we secure it at our district office, and then we divvy it out to the medical providers, nursing homes, EMS, police, whoever needs it as they request it as best we can. And again, there's not a whole lot of it, so we're not able to feel confident we've got enough to handle the situation, so any that we can get donated would be great."
The health department also put out a request for donations of homemade cloth masks from anyone who has the ability to make them.
"There are places that are delivering meals, like schools and Meals on Wheels, food banks and drug treatment centers, and there's other places in the community that could benefit from receiving some homemade masks," Crabtree said.
The LCDHD website has a link to the resources from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that provides instructions on how to make masks.
Crabtree also provided a brief update on the district-wide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday evening's numbers, the total cases within the 10-county district were 53.
"This morning, I think we've already received six new confirmed lab reports from the labs that came in late last night and early this morning, and we may get some more when the morning labs run and the report results come in this this evening. We always update that information sometime in the evening on the website," Crabtree said.
Statewide, Crabtree said the disease's mortality rate was 5.66 percent, while for the district that number was 2.77 percent. The district has seen two deaths, one in Pulaski and one in Adair.
Crabtree added that as of the 28-day mark, total confirmed cases within the United States were doubling at 5.66 percent.
"Which is better than it was last week when it was doubling about every three days, so it looks like maybe the United States is starting to flatten a little bit. We certainly hope so," he said.
For Kentucky that 28-day mark showed total confirmed cases doubling every 8 days.
"Those projections change every day based on how many cases come in. That's just where they are today, maybe it's a sign things are starting to level out. Maybe we'll have two or three really bad days and it won't look so positive in a day or two, we'll just have to let time tell."
Crabtree added that Kentucky's overall numbers were better than the national average.
"When you look at the various states in the nation, Kentucky is doing far better than most states in the nation. I contribute that to the aggressive actions that the governor took and the aggressive actions that public health has taken in the local health departments and of all of our community partners and the sacrifices that all of our citizens have been making. We're glad to see Kentucky's total numbers per capita being lower than the national average, and one of the better states in the nation," Crabtree said.
He ended the meeting urging compassion for those who have contracted the disease.
"We have to remember that when someone catches COVID-19, they didn't ask for this to happen to them, and we shouldn't treat them like they've done anything wrong or mistreat them. We'll take precautions to keep them safe and to keep the public safe, but when they're out of the risk stage, let's be good to each other."
