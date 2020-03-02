Health Department: COVID-19 still less of a threat than the flu

Keeping track of the spread of the COVID-19 — a.k.a. the infamous coronavirus — is a difficult task. As of this writing, six people have died within the U.S., all in the state of Washington, out of a total of 96 cases reported nationwide.
That figure may not stay static for long.
With the constantly updating reports in the 24-hour news cycle, it's understandable why any American would be worried about COVID-19 coming to their town. At the beginning of February, the Commonwealth Journal checked in with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which was staying on top of the latest information but was more worried about the flu, a more common viral scourge in Pulaski County.
So has anything changed now that the calendar page has flipped to March?
"The risk is currently low," said Amanda England, Senior Regional Epidemiologist with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD). "The situation is still evolving and if this changes, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department will notify the public."
In other words, no, here in Pulaski County, things are about the same — safe at the moment, wait-and-see for the future.
"There have been no cases in Kentucky," said England. "As a precaution, travelers from certain affected areas are self-monitored in coordination with local and state public health. Once a day, they’re required to text, call or email their temperatures to monitor for signs of fever."
The LCDHD receives daily updates from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which has announced on their website (cdc.gov) that "Americans should be prepared for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in their community."
However, the CDC also stated online that "(f)or the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low."
According to Kentucky Heath News, state health officials have been monitoring over 100 people for Covid-19; each person agreed to voluntary isolation after recent travel to mainland China. However, as of Sunday, there were been no confirmed cases in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced that one person was tested by the state for the virus, and that test came back negative.
Of the six U.S. deaths, four came from a single Washington nursing home, according to the Associated Press, though a genetic analysis suggested that the illness could have been spreading within the community for as long as six weeks before being initially detected.
According to the CDC, "(c)ommunity-based interventions such as school dismissals, event cancellations, social distancing, and creating employee plans to work remotely can help slow the spread of COVID-19." Individual efforts like frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes are also recommended.
Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available is considered preferable.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.
Again, the LCDHD is more worried about the flu than COVID-19, however. Influenza virus activity is running high right now, both locally and nationwide.
"Our current concern is influenza," said England. "Kentucky is still experiencing widespread influenza activity. There have been 21,000 confirmed cases of influenza this season and 80 deaths.
"We continue to encourage citizens to get their influenza vaccine," she added. "Influenza is currently more of a threat to Kentuckians than COVID-19."
Kentucky health officials have advised getting a flu shot even as a preventative measure against COVID-19, as fewer flu patients equals more resources to combat COVID-19, as well as the flu weakening the immune system, leaving unvaccinated people more vulnerable to other illnesses. Indeed, in a majority of COVID-19 deaths, there has been an underlying medical condition, according to Kentucky Health News.
Mandy Prather, Director of Marketing & Communications for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH), said that not much had changed on the hospital's end since previously advising the Commonwealth Journal of their COVID-19 observations last month.
"We are still working with the health department and CDC to follow recommended guidelines," she said.
Previously, the Commonwealth Journal was told that LCRH has taken precautionary measures to prepare out of an abundance of caution in accordance with CDC guidelines, including screening based on recent travel history for patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units, as well as all Physician Practices and inpatient units, and making personal protective equipment available, including face masks and eye protection. Hand hygiene products are easy accessible throughout the facility.
According to the Associated Press, most recent cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. include a woman in Manhattan who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran, and a Florida man with no known contact with affected countries or people. After that man and another person tested positive, Florida declared a public health emergency on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
