More than one question posed to Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials Wednesday afternoon during their latest video update on the COVID-19 pandemic involved service capacity for hospitals serving the 10-county region.
"Our hospitals are becoming stretched very thin for space, supplies and staff," LCDHD Executive Director Shawn Crabtree said. "…We're right on the edge of really overwhelming our medical system -- meaning our emergency managements, our nursing homes, our doctor's offices and hospitals. It's very serious."
While demurring to give any specific information about a particular facility, Crabtree noted that the severity of recent community spread is putting a strain not only on area hospitals but also on residential facilities like nursing homes and jails. He noted that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the district for November -- some 3,000 -- nearly equalled the more than 4,000 which had been reported cumulatively for the first eight months of the pandemic (since March).
"If it's this widespread in the community, it's very likely that one of the staff will end up catching it and taking it into the [residential-type] facility," Crabtree said.
As for hospitals, the director noted that each one's status is constantly changing but that staffing can be as much an issue as bed or ventilator usage. At a time when they could normally rely on temp agencies to supplement staffing, most facilities are faced with the same shortages and there aren't enough temps to supply the demand. While a hospital may expand a COVID-19 wing or order more supplies, Crabtree continued, staff cannot be manufactured because of the training time required.
"Everyone is experiencing this surge right now," Crabtree said, "…We're experiencing the very thing we've been trying to avoid."
For those questioning the current situation, Crabtree said he would ask what the community is doing to prevent it. "We all have a part to play in this," he said. "It seems that everyone wants to carve themselves out of the response and responsibility. I've spoken with church leaders that want to continue to have church just like always; I've spoken to superintendents that want to get the kids back in in-person instruction; I've talked to factories that want their staff back working regardless if they are on quarantine or not and stores that don't want to enforce masking and distancing because it creates some conflict; I've talked with individuals that just refuse to wear masks.…
"Put that all together and the community is not functioning at a high level when it comes to doing what it takes to slow down the spread of this virus," Crabtree continued. "We all need to step up."
Dr. Christine Weyman, LCDHD Medical Director, agreed -- calling masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing "very simple behaviors" to slow COVID-19's spread.
"It's the least we can do," she said. "It makes a big difference if everyone wears a mask. Even if they get infected, they will have a lower viral load and they will not be as sick…I just really don't understand why people are against it…This isn't politics; it's nature and biology."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.