The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising over the last several weeks -- prompting the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to issue an announcement encouraging the public to take steps to once again help slow the virus' spread.
After dropping to just 10 cases the week of April 10, according to LCDHD Executive Director Amy Tomlinson, the number of positive cases in Pulaski County had risen to 76 cases between June 5 and June 9. That number is up from 58 cases the week prior.
"We've noticed over the last few weeks that our numbers have inched up slowly," Tomlinson said. "This week, we have seen much larger numbers than normal. By Wednesday, we'd already surpassed last week.…
"It's going up 20-30 percent a week and in another few weeks, it could be substantial," she continued. "Granted it's still relatively low, and much lower than the surges we saw last fall and winter."
Still health officials are paying attention, Tomlinson explained, because "this is just not typically a time of year where we see illness in general."
The main suggestion from health officials is for residents to get a booster if they are eligible, or to start the primary series if they haven't been vaccinated yet since more than one study has indicated that immunity from recent vaccination is better when encountering COVID variants than even previous infection.
"The good news about the strains of COVID that we're seeing is that it's highly transmissible, easy to catch, but it's doesn't seem to be severe," Tomlinson said. "So it's not causing the increase in hospitalizations, severe illness or death that we had seen with some of the other variants."
That doesn't mean you'd want to catch it, or spread it to someone who might be more vulnerable to the virus due to age or a compromised immune system.
"Two and a half years into the pandemic, I hope people know by now the steps to take to protect themselves," Tomlinson said. "The most important thing is to get vaccinated. Secondly would be to stay home if you feel sick…It's not necessary really at this point in time to worry about mask mandates and all that; I'm just asking people to be aware it's still here and be cautious."
More information about current COVID-19 numbers is available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
