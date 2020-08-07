Health Department: Mask compliance is moderate

Compliance of area businesses with the state's mask mandate has been "moderate," according to Lake Cumberland District Health Director Shawn Crabtree.
Due to an unanticipated conflict involving a state meeting, Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials weren't able to hold their weekly livestreaming update on COVID-19. However they did send out the answers to questions which had been emailed in anticipation of the meeting.
"The health department is being inundated with complaints across the entire district," Crabtree said. "Some businesses are very compliant. A good number are minimally compliant."
As for local enforcement of the mandate, Crabtree said health department officials are waiting to have their roles clarified when it comes to citing out-of-compliance businesses.
"We sincerely don't want to fine our businesses," the executive director continued. "We know many of them are struggling financially. We hope everyone will comply just because it is the right thing to do to slow the spread."
In other news, LCDHD Medical Director Dr. Christine Weyman answered questions about how cases are counted as positive and how long people who have been exposed should quarantine.
One such question involved a person being counted as positive despite testing negative for the novel coronavirus.
"A person who has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and has been a close contact of a known positive case, without being tested or having a negative test is considered a probable case and counted," Dr. Weyman said --adding that a person is only counted once, no matter how many positive tests they have.
The doctor continued that a person confirmed or considered a probable case should self-isolate for at least 10 days after onset of symptoms. They can be released from isolation after at least 10 days as well as 24 hours without a fever and improving symptoms. Someone who has had contact with a COVID-positive individual should quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure as they may become symptomatic during this period and spread the disease.
