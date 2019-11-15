A decision by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) to withdraw from the three-party partnership that has provided nurses to local schools for nearly five years has prompted Pulaski County, Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent district officials to search for a way to retain the popular service for the upcoming school year.
Since 2015, each school system has contracted with both the district health department and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH). For years before that, LCDHD had provided the nurses alone until budget constraints made it impossible to keep them in the agency's employ.
"We phased out of most of the school programs several years ago," LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree said Wednesday, adding the school program was optional for the agency. "This was strictly a financial decision -- due to reimbursement changes, we began to lose money on our school nursing program.
"We stayed with a few school districts in which we could break even financially and within which that particular school district could continue to save money via this arrangement," Crabtree continued.
In the case of Pulaski County Schools, that meant a contract in which the district contributes $15,000 per nurse (for a total of 12 schools) with the hospital covering remaining costs in an amount not to exceed $200,000.
The health department contributed a portion of the school-related Medicaid reimbursements it received.
Considering that federal Medicaid regulations jeopardized the school nurse program in 2015, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the state pension crisis is largely behind the current situation. Like other quasi-governmental agencies, health departments are expected to increase their pension obligation from 49.47 percent to 83.43 percent of payroll next year, unless state legislators come up with another plan in the 2020 General Assembly.
"With the anticipated changes in the agency retirement contribution rate, and with some turnover in our staff, we decided it was in our best financial interest to phase out of the remainder of these programs," Crabtree stated. "We gave almost an entire school year's notice, however, so the schools would have ample time to make alternative accommodations."
"One of the topics I've had a lot of questions about here lately is our district nurses," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson acknowledged in Tuesday night's school board meeting. "…The Lake Cumberland Health Department let us know they would be exiting that contract at the end of the school year, so we are in negotiations right now with the hospital."
While the finer details have yet to be ironed out, Supt. Richardson said that he and Assistant Superintendent Sonya Wilds met with LCRH representatives on Monday -- adding that the district is "very hopeful that we will be able to come to some sort of an agreement soon."
Likewise, Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively said his district received word from LCDHD that it would be ending the program at the end of the school year.
Somerset is in the middle of looking at other options for contracts, with Lively saying they have reached out to LCRH, but nothing was finalized as of yet.
"We're going to maintain student nursing services regardless," Lively said. "Student health is very important to us."
Science Hill School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, who oversees a single-facility district in northern Pulaski County, hates to lose Greta Mounce, RN, a full-time nurse for the school vested in CERS (County Employees Retirement Systems) retirement. She does an "outstanding job" in the role, said Dyehouse.
"I can't imagine servicing our students without a school nurse," said Dyehouse. "Nurse Greta stays busy seeing kids from the time we open until we dismiss every day.
"She worked at the hospital before deciding to become a school nurse," he added. "... We want to keep her as employee of the school district so any contract that we go into must allow for this."
Dyehouse said that Science Hill has started talks with LCRH and is "confident that we will work out an agreement with them that will be equivalent or even better than we had with the health department."
He added, "Science Hill will continue to have a full-time nurse and the financial burden on our school district will not increase. ... The LCRH deal will be very similar to the health department agreement we've had for years. It's still in the planning stages."
When contacted Tuesday, LCRH Marketing and Communications Director Mandy Prather stated, "Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in direct conversation with County, City and Science Hill School leadership about how to solve this problem for our local school nurses and the health of our local community. We hope to have an announcement regarding these conversations by the end of the year."
