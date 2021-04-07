Health officials still urging people to receive COVID-19 vaccination

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) continues its efforts to vaccinate as many people within its 10-county reach as possible from COVID-19. While many people in the adult population have been vaccinated, health officials say even more are needed to achieve what has been called “herd immunity” – that threshold in which the population as a whole has resistance to a disease due to the number of people protected against it.
“It’d be good to get 100% [vaccinated], but we really need 85% or more to feel good about what we’ve done,” said LCDHD Executive Director Shawn Crabtree.
According to the latest data on the CDC’s website, 20.6% of Pulaski County’s adult population has been fully vaccinated.
Crabtree said the CDC’s site also suggests that for the entire district, around 45% of those 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
LCDHD has been trying its best to help with the vaccination process, but Crabtree said there have been challenges over the past couple of weeks.
The health department is receiving 1,000 doses a week, but even with the opening up of restrictions, they are struggling to fill all appointments.
Currently, Kentucky allows for anyone over the age of 16 to be vaccinated. However, LCDHD Medical Director Dr. Christine Weyman explained that their office currently only offers vaccines that have been approved for people age 18 and older – Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
There are other providers in the area which have doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine that has been approved for people between the ages of 16 and 18.
Crabtree added that he has heard from those other providers – private pharmacies such as Walgreens or Kroger – they are also having trouble filling out all of their available vaccination appointments.
“There’s plenty of vaccine right now. Everyone who wants one should be able to get one,” Crabtree said.
Crabtree also responded to reports that the LCDHD area may not have as many people vaccinated as in other parts of the state. He explained that the data being reported in some news articles only tracks how many people were vaccinated in specific places.
“The way that is tracked on those maps, it’s not tracked by the residence of the person who got the vaccine,” he said. “It’s tracked by where the vaccine was given. We weren’t one of the first places in the state that had a big mass vaccination site, so we don’t know how many people in our district traveled outside of our district to get it. Those numbers would show up in the county where they got the vaccine. The best we can tell by looking at how much vaccine is coming into our district each week, and how much is being moved, I think we’re pretty well in line with everyone else in all of our counties in the state.”
Dr. Weyman explained why it was important to get vaccinated. “We know that vaccination prevents illness, but more and more data is available that shows that it will also stop transmission,” she said.
She also pointed out that immunity can come from either vaccination or from contracting the disease, but that data is beginning to show that immunity in those who receive the vaccine is better than in those who had the coronavirus.
Plus, getting the actual disease has unintended consequences, she pointed out. Even if a person who has been hospitalized survives, the patient may have to live with new heart disease complications, may have had a stroke or may have lost limbs, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.