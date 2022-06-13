The official start of summer is still a week away but the season kicked into high gear Monday with the issuance of a heat advisory over much of the commonwealth.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, the heat advisory for the Lake Cumberland area is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 90s each day with the humidity expected to make it feel closer to 105 degrees and above.
"There's going to be a range depending on where you are in eastern Kentucky," NWS Meteorologist James Luehrs said.
Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in a shady area or in an air conditioned building if you must work outside. Check on the elderly, those without air conditioning and monitor the very young who are more susceptible to heat illness. Never leave a child or animal in a hot vehicle, even for a short period of time, as the temperature can become deadly in a matter of a few minutes.
"The effects of the heat can come on very quickly," Luehrs said, adding that dizziness and nausea are initial signs of heat exhaustion but skin discoloration is also something to look for.
