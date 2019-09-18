Heather French Henry talks leadership, voter security at Pulaski campaign stop

Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Heather French Henry stood in front of a room full of state retirees on Monday and described how, if elected, she plans to lead that office.
"Leading from the bottom up: I've always said this, even about Veterans Affairs," Henry said.
She was speaking at Mellow Mushroom to the Lake Cumberland Chapter of Kentucky Public Retirees, promising to "work with both sides of the aisle" while also promising to run the office of Secretary of State similar to the way she ran the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"If we really, really wanted to do things right, then we would ask the people that we serve - or those who work for us - 'How can we better serve you?' It's the very first question you ask as a servant-leader when you get into a leadership position. It's the same way and the same attitude I have going into the Secretary of State's office."
Henry is facing Republican candidate Michael Adams in the November election.
After her speech, she explained that while the office she is running for isn't as large as Veterans Affairs in terms of employees, the role it provides is extremely important to voters.
"It's there to work with all 120 county clerks, and Pulaski County is extremely important in that regard because those county clerks and their staff are boots on the ground, in the trenches there to make sure those elections are run properly, and to make sure that the community feels like your vote is safe and secure.
"The Secretary of State should be there to help facilitate that role. That's why I talked about servant-leadership, because it is vitally important in having that leadership experience, understanding that you're not put into the leadership position to mandate, you're put in a leadership position to partner."
When it comes to those elections and her views on cleaning up the voter rolls - an issue dogging current Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes leading into the upcoming election - Henry said:
"There's a lot of maintenance going on right now. I do know currently we've got some compliance issues, and they're working through that to get people who've been on the rolls who've moved out of state, getting them off the rolls. I think anytime you talk about maintaining a database of personnel or people, that there should always be a system in place with which you can get funded and you can administrate that capability to maintain that database, and our voter rolls are the same way."
Besides veterans' causes, Henry's focus is taken up with cybersecurity issues, saying that it was extremely important that the Secretary's office continue to partner with the state Board of Elections to prevent threats to voters records.
As such, she said she doubted the idea that Kentuckians will see online voting within the next few years.
"I feel like that until we're able to handle some of our security threats to our already existing election system, I think we have a long way to go before online voting would really be capable … because of how difficult it is to maintain a level of cybersecurity that could make us all feel secure that no one was altering any of that information."
While on her visit, Henry took time to thank local schools for participating in a Department of Veterans Affairs project called the Kentucky Poppy Project, where students made poppies in honor of World War I vets.
"Pulaski County did an awesome job, not only in the schools, but one particular Girl Scout group actually did a history project, and they wrote the name of each World War I veteran from Pulaski County on the poppy. And that, to me, was a great testament to a lot of you folks down here that they understand and appreciate their history and heritage."
