Hemp heists had Pulaski County law enforcement on the move the beginning of this week.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, four men were arrested in separate incidents involving theft of hemp plants on Parkers Mill Road on Sunday and Monday.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, Deputies Logan Starnes and Marcus Harrison responded to a 911 call of a property owner holding a burglary suspect at gunpoint on Parkers Mill Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies found the property owner, Mark Burnett, detaining Matthew S. Bell, 37, of Lewis Bray Road, at gunpoint in a field on the property, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigation by the deputies resulted in the discovery of a set of bolt cutters and a trash bag full of recently cut hemp, according to the sheriff's office.
Bell was placed under arrest by Dep. Starnes and charged with third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; and possession of burglary tools.
In a related incident, on Sunday night at approximately 11:25 p.m., Deputies Starnes and Harrison returned to the property on Parkers Mill Road to a call of a burglary in progress. Two subjects were located walking on Ky. 914 near the property. Both individuals were covered in dirt and hemp residue, according to the sheriff's office.
After a short investigation by deputies, Christopher S. Walker, 45, of Chandler Street, Somerset, and Christopher L. Decker, 27, of Bloomfield Road, Taylorsville, Ky., were arrested. Both subjects were charged with second-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree criminal mischief; and possession of industrial hemp.
Following the arrests of Decker and Walker, a search of the area between the property and Ky. 914 resulted in the discovery of an individual who was hiding in the weeds, according to the sheriff's office. Jimmy Cook, Jr., 40 of Grundy Road, Somerset, Ky., was taken into custody by Dep. Harrison and Trooper Adam Childers of Kentucky State Police. A large hunting knife and a small baggie of marijuana were recovered from Cook, according to the sheriff's office, which stated that during the course of the arrest, Cook resisted officers and spat on the uniform of Sergeant Richard Smith.
Jimmy Cook, Jr. was charged with possession of marijuana; second-degree criminal mischief; second-degree criminal trespassing; possession of burglary tools; third-degree assault --peace officer -- communicable bodily fluid.; possession of industrial hemp; and resisting arrest.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said his agency is still investigation the case to see if these incidents are tied together in some way.
He noted that that while the victim was a licensed commercial hemp grower, the suspects were not, hence the charges of possession of industrial hemp.
All subjects were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.