Hendricks arrested in Science Hill

A man authorities wanted for questioning in the case of missing LeeAnna Brumley has been located.
Corky Lee Hendricks, 39, of Anderson Valley Road in Science Hill, was arrested around midnight Monday on multiple Pulaski County Circuit Court warrants.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Hendricks was located at a residence on Adams Road in Science Hill and apprehended by sheriff's deputies with assistance from Kentucky State Police troopers.
In addition to the warrants, authorities were seeking to question Hendricks in Brumley's disappearance. The Pulaski County woman vanished on May 22 and was officially reported missing in June.
Brumley's mother, Anita Duggins Helton, told WKYT-TV that her daughter battled addiction and while she spent most of her nights on friends' couches, she always tried to keep contact with her family. When phone calls and Facebook posts ended, the family knew something was wrong.
The Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force first issued an appeal to the public for help in locating Hendricks on Friday.
"He was avoiding the authorities," PCSO Public Affairs Officer Karl Clinard said, explaining Hendricks is not considered a suspect in the Brumley case at this time. "He was wanted for questioning as a person of interest."
Hendricks has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on the following charges: Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Cultivate in Marijuana (5 Plants or More), 1st Offense; two counts of first-degree Persistent Felony Offender; and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
The local grand jury indicted Hendricks on the marijuana and weapons charges in September. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on November 20.
