Hendrickson Job Fair fills 15 positions

Hendrickson held a unique Job Fair in October in partnership with The Job Shop and United Way of South Central Kentucky (UWSCKY). In an effort to fill several open positions, Hendrickson asked UWSCKY to help promote the event and in turn, Hendrickson would make a donation for every applicant at the Job Fair.
"United Way fights for the financial stability of every person in every community and we know for many that starts with having a fulltime job. We were excited when Hendrickson presented the opportunity to partner," stated Crystal Cox, Executive Director for UWSCKY. "Hendrickson has been a long-time partner for us, so it was a great opportunity to help an organization that gives so much to us."
The Job Fair was a successful event which helped Hendrickson to fill 15 fulltime positions. Hendrickson presented UWSCKY with a check for $1,500. Pictured are Tabi Flynn, Michael Mayhew, Karen Waters, Crystal Cox (UWSCKY) and Tabitha Stokes.
About Hendrickson
Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.
About United Way of South Central Kentucky
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. On a worldwide level, United Way is supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year and is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. The United Way of South Central Kentucky services ten counties and supports twenty-seven agencies, helping more than 71,000 individuals each year. For more information about United Way of South Central Kentucky, please follow us on Facebook @UWSCKY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.