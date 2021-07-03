The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office has announced two projects which are supposed to begin next Tuesday.
A temporary lane closure is set for a portion of U.S. 27 in Pulaski County beginning Tuesday, July 6, as crews perform slide repair operations.
Work will require the closure of the southbound right (slow) lane and shoulder on US 27 at mile point 4.7 (Old U.S. 27 Loop 4). The lane closure will be in place Monday through Friday for approximately five weeks.
The second project set to get underway next Tuesday involves concrete pavement at the intersection of Ky. 80 (mile point 18.2) and Ky. 3263/Ringgold Road in Pulaski County.
The project will consist of removing existing asphalt pavement and placing new concrete pavement.
Ky. 80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project. In addition, lane widths will be reduced to 12 feet. Ky. 3263 and Ringgold Road traffic will be detoured for several weeks during this project. Currently, these detours are scheduled to begin Monday, July 26.
The project is expected to be complete November 15.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The starting date and duration may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
