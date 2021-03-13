The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's (KYTC) District 8 Office announced two projects this week affecting drivers in northern Pulaski County.
The first is already underway. Starting Thursday, the project to replace a low water crossing on Ky. 1247 between Science Hill and Eubank began with demolition of the bridge.
A low water crossing provides a roadway over a stream and can quickly become impassable when the stream rises.
The crossing over Pitman Creek (mile point 18.089) closed on January 14 following a statewide load rating analysis of select steel culverts. KYTC bridge preservation engineers determined the closure necessary due to deterioration of the steel pipes and insufficient supporting material above them.
A detour using US 27 will remain in place until the new bridge is completed — estimated to be in four weeks. The project's duration may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
In an effort to improve safety at the accident-prone intersection of US 27 and Ky. 70 in Eubank, KYTC engineers unveiled to local officials via virtual meeting plans for the construction of a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT) that will also include right-turn lanes onto Ky. 70.
An RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across from Ky. 70 will instead turn right to proceed to the custom left turn lane provided to make a U-turn. Once in that lane, motorists will complete the U-turn when traffic is clear. The RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.
"KYTC's mission is to provide a safe, efficient transportation system," James Jones, Chief District Engineer for District 8, said. "The safety of motorists traveling through this intersection is very important. Our engineering team has studied the intersection and the RCUT was determined to be the best design to improve safety and mobility."
With planning completed, the project is expected to be bid in May with construction completed in October.
For more information regarding the project or to learn more about how an RCUT works, please visit https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictEight/Pages/US27-KY70-SafetyImprovement.aspx.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
