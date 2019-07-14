Drivers on West Ky. 80 should be extra careful this week as highway crews inspect the bridge spanning Fishing Creek.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 8 Office announced Friday that traffic on the bridge (mile point 13.8) will be reduced to one lane between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m next Tuesday and Wednesday for the inspection.
Temporary traffic signals will be in place on the east- and westbound approaches for the lane closures.
The dates and duration of the lane closures may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays, according to highway officials. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
