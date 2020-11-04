Historic local turnout attributed to early voting

Some 31,707 Pulaski countians, largest turnout in the history of Pulaski County, voted during this General Election, and as expected Republicans Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Hal Rogers dominated the vote totals. Turnout was just above 63 percent of the county's 50,029 registered voters.
Tanya Brown, deputy county clerk and member of the mail-in absentee ballot counting panel, said 5,977 absentee mail-in ballots were marked, sent in or dropped in drop-off boxes. All absentee ballots received by 6 p.m. Election Day were counted by the four-member panel.
Drop-off boxes closed at 6 p.m. Election Day but mail-in ballots, postmarked by Nov. 3, will be counted if received through the mail by Friday. Rick Barker, veteran member of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, said not many additional absentee ballots are expected.
Following are Pulaski County vote totals for presidential, U.S. senatorial and U.S. representative candidates:
REPUBLICAN FOR PRESIDENT and VICE PRESIDENT
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence -- 25,437
DEMOCRATIC FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris -- 5,660
LIBERTARIAN FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen -- 323
INDEPENDENT FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball -- 78
INDEPENDENT FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard -- 31
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Republican Mitch McConnell -- 23,896
Democrat Amy McGrath -- 6,113
Libertarian Brad Barron -- 1,496
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE
Republican Hal Rogers -- 27,103
Democrat Matthew Ryan Best -- 4,175
Somerset's Rick Girdler will go back to the Kentucky Senate from the 15th Senatorial District without opposition for another four years. Pulaski County is part of the 15th Senatorial District.
All four state representatives whose districts extend into and make up Pulaski County were reelected without opposition. Joshua Branscum will succeed retiring Jeff Hoover in the 83rd House District; Shane Baker will succeed retiring Tommy Turner in the 85th House District; David Meade was reelected in the 80th House District; and Ken Upchurch was reelected in the 52nd House District.
Governing bodies in Pulaski County's three small cities were reelected, partially by write-in votes.
At Eubank, incumbents Curtis Todd, Iris Todd, Ken Upchurch and David E. Shivel all missed the COVID-19-changed filing deadline. The were reelected to the Eubank commission by write-in vote.
Stephanie Jones was elected as a write-in candidate for Ferguson City Council, filling a seat for which nobody had filed. Two members of Ferguson City Council decided not to seek reelection and Cory Dobbs, son of Mayor Allen Dobbs, filed as a newcomer. The younger Dobbs and incumbents Linda Hughes, Karen Gregg, Paul Moody and Anthony DePrato all were elected or reelected without opposition. Their new two-year terms begin in January.
At Burnside, incumbents Dewayne Sellers, Terry Vanover, Carol Griffin and Randy Berry all filed for reelection along with newcomers Noel Davis and Keith Summer. They were reelected and elected to Burnside City Council without opposition.
At Science Hill, Billy New, Beth Wheet, William J. Dick and Jimmy Ramsey, all incumbents, were reelected to the Science Hill Commission without opposition.
Daphne Tucker was elected to the Pulaski County Board of Education from Division 1; Patricia A. Edwards from Division 2; and Rebekah Walters Branscum from Division 5.
Jacob W. Grabeel II and Paula Wheeler were elected to the Somerset Independent School District Board of Education.
In the Science Hill School District, Skip Norfleet, chairman of the board, was reelected and Garry W. Patrick, a member who didn't file, was elected as a write-in candidate.
Pulaski County votes in the 28th Judicial contest for circuit judge to fill the unexpired term of David Tapp, appointed to a federal bench, are:
Teresa Whitaker -- 15,455
Walter F. Maguire -- 10,426
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Yes -- 15,234
No -- 10,347
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Yes -- 8,575
No -- 17,617
Barker said 80 percent of the total number of voters cast ballots during early voting, between October 13 and November 2. Rodney Casada, member of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, said about 500 voters an hour were voting in-person during the 12 hours of voting Election Day at the county's 10 super precincts.
"We have proven to legislators if you want a high turnout we've got to have early voting," suggested Barker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.