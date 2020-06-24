A historic, COVID-19-delayed primary election yesterday with enhanced absentee voting and first-time early in-person voting attracted a total of 16,552 votes, 34 percent of Pulaski County's 48,560 registered voters.

Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, said there were 11,824 pre-election votes, most in history. As of vote-tallying time yesterday, 7,360 absentee ballots had been counted. Absentee ballots postmarked June 23 and received at the clerk's office by June 27 will be counted.

Rick Barker, veteran member of Pulaski County Board of Elections, said despite the coronavirus pandemic and its problems, yesterday's primary election "taught us a lot."

"We are a mobile society," Barker said, and he predicted Pulaski countians "will love" the six Super Precincts used in yesterday's in-person voting. Super Precinct locations are at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium (same location as the former Shopville voting place), Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary gymnasium. The usual precinct voting places were closed.

Some 4,393 in-person votes were cast at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center between June 8 and June 22, according to Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett. Mail-in ballots received up until 6 p.m. Election Day totaled 7,360, she reiterated.

Unofficial -- repeat, unofficial -- vote totals for candidates on Pulaski County ballots are:

GOP PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY

Donald J. Trump -- 11,933

Uncommitted --1,070

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Mitch McConnell -- 10,889

Naren James -- 283

Kenneth Lowndes -- 177

C. Wesley Morgan -- 583

Nicholas Alsager -- 60

Wendell K. Crow -- 161

Paul John Frangedakis -- 140

Louis Grider -- 395

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Harold "Hal" Rogers -- 11,869

Gerardo Serrano -- 1,066

STATE SENATOR, 15TH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

Rick Girdler -- 9,969

Larry Sears Nichols -- 2,665

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 52ND REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

Rhett Ramsey -- 334

Ken Upchurch -- 991

STATE REPRESENTATIVE , 83RD REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

Joshua Branscum --- 1,034

Mark F. Polston -- 1,247

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 85TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT

Troy L. Strunk -- 949

Wes Hargis -- 2,089

Gregory A. Ousley -- 981

Shane Baker -- 1,694

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY

Joseph R. Biden --- 2,011

Uncommitted -- 314

(There were a scattering of votes for 11 other Democratic candidates on the ballot, all of whom have withdrawn).

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Amy McGrath -- 1,576

Andrew J. Maynard -- 54

Eric Rothmuller -- 14

John R. Sharpensteen -- 17

Bennie J. Smith -- 22

Mary Ann Tobin -- 31

Jimmy C. Ausbrooks -- 9

Charles Booker -- 984

Mikw Broihier -- 187

Maggie Jo Hilliard -- 31

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 28TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, DIVISION 1 (UNEXPIRED TERM)

Walter F. Maguire -- 5,023

Teresa Whitaker -- 4,951

A. C. Donahue -- 2,946

Daryl K. Day -- 1,690

Jerry J. Cox -- 966

Official vote totals will be submitted to the State Board of Elections by June 30.

Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said in an e-mail yesterday many counties have chosen to withhold even partial election results until June 30. Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said she believes Pulaski countians want to know partial results so she and the Pulaski County Board of Elections decided to release unofficial totals Election Night.

Tags

Recommended for you