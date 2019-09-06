A Pulaski man whose name made the news in August connected to an abandoned child case has been arrested on drug and child endangerment charges, as well as his mother.
James A. Holovich Jr, 28, was arrested Wednesday by Pulaski Constables Mike Wallace and Gary Baldock and Burnside Police Department Officer Eric Thomas. Along with Child Endangerment, he was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Along with Holovich, 54-year-old Kimberly Priggins, his mother, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Promoting Contraband. The last charge was due to the discovery of meth when Priggins was at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Law enforcement were called to a residence on Sunrise Trail after Pulaski County 911 Dispatch received a call from a child wanting to be removed from a residence due to illegal drug usage, according to Constable Wallace.
When they arrived, law enforcement noted a smell of marijuana.
An investigation of the residence revealed meth, digital scales and plastic bags.
Holovich was named last month in connection to an Adair County case, although as of Thursday he has not been charge in that case.
Columbia Police had been looking for Holovich after he was seen leaving the Columbia Walmart with Amanda Jardinez of Somerset.
Jardinez is accused entering the Walmart with six juveniles, then leaving without them. She was observed on camera leaving with Holovich and Holovich's 5-year-old daughter.
She is charged with six counts of Abandonment of a Minor and six counts of Wanton Endangerment. She has been lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
Holovich and Priggins have been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
