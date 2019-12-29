The annual Hopkins Elementary Christmas program was Friday, December 20th. It was a standing room only event and a wonderful way to end the semester and begin Christmas break. This year's play entitled "Elfis and the Sleigh Riders" was a rockin' musical featuring Elfis, Elfton John, Elfiana Grande and the Sleigh Rider Band. The entire third grade works hard each year to present their annual Christmas program directed by Kevin Holmes and Robin Tarter, as well as the third grade teachers: Amanda Brooks, Lisa Criswell, Vickii Drake, Allison Helton, and Lindsay Prather. After the third grade performance, there was the traditional reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and a school wide sing-a-long. The program concluded with Hubert Schroer, Principal of Hopkins, singing Feliz Navidad.
