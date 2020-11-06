If you ever wonder if a child truly pays attention to their schoolwork, then Haley Bragg is proof that some students absorb their lessons.
Nine-year-old Haley is a fourth grader at Hopkins Elementary who has taken a lesson on charity to heart. She decided to begin her own charity and raise money to help others.
Haley said she learned about charity through an assignment in Ms. Sandy Moore’s reading class. The student was asked to read a persuasive writing example about TOMS shoes, a company that gives one pair of shoes to those who need them for every pair of shoes bought.
The lesson inspired her, and she decided to create her own charity – Operation Make Someone Smile.
“I started my charity to help those who are less fortunate. And to make them smile,” Haley said.
Her first steps were to raise money through a bake sale. With the help of her family, the youngster baked and sold items to people at her school and at Somerset High School, where her mother works.
She managed to raise more than $400 that way. Haley then took the money to Sam’s Club and bought $476 in food items, then donated those items to God’s Food Pantry.
Her mother, Rachel Bragg, said they have had several people reach out and offer to match Haley’s donation, showing that Haley’s hard work is inspiring others.
That’s not the end of Haley’s plans, however. For the next phase, she plans on continuing her bake sales with an eye on raising enough money to help with the community’s Angel Tree.
The Angel Tree is part an annual project know as Operation Angel Care, sponsored by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club. Names of children in need, along with clothing sizes and the child’s interests, are added to angel ornaments and placed on trees throughout Pulaski County.
Anyone can take one of those ornaments and buy Christmas presents for the child.
In Haley’s case, she plans on raising enough for 20 kids.
She plans on doing the shopping herself – with the help of her family, of course.
That includes her mother, father Teddy Bragg, and 6-year-old brother Levi.
To achieve her goal, Haley plans to continue with her bake sale treats, an endeavor she admits she needs the family’s help with as well.
“I’m not old enough to operate an oven yet,” she explains matter-of-factly.
Rachel Bragg said that while they will still focus on selling items to people at Somerset Schools, anyone who wants more information or wants to order something can contact her at Rachel.Bragg@somerset.kyschools.us.
Rachel said Haley will be making and selling pumpkin rolls, cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies and chocolate dipped pretzels.
And although Haley needs help with her plans, Rachel doesn’t seem to mind giving it.
“I’m very proud of her,” Rachel said of her daughter. “She’s so sweet and so compassionate. She always puts others before herself.”
Rachel said the charity was all Haley’s idea. “She took right off with it.”
