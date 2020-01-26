On the heels of announcing they were bringing their bourbon distillery to Somerset, the owners behind Horse Soldier Bourbon had more exciting news: A piece of their history will be brought here - right after it finishes it's run at the 9/11 Museum in New York.
A saddle and cover used by the Horse Soldiers in Afghanistan wound up being a part of a new 9/11 Museum exhibit which opened late last year, called "Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden."
It was one of seven items had never been displayed in public before. Other items include vests worn by members of SEAL Team Six - both humans and dogs - during the raid on Osama bin Laden's compound, and fragments from a propaganda banner found within the compound.
The Horse Soldiers were members of a U.S. Special Forces group who were the first unit to enter Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks that brought down the World Trade Center, caused damage to the Pentagon and caused a plane to be downed in Pennsylvania.
Due to the rough terrain, soldiers were given horses for transportation, since they were the best way of moving around.
According to several news sources, the October 2001 operation was the first time forces had gone into battle on horseback since the U.S. Army's 26th Cavalry Regiment did so in January 1942.
The saddle and cover will be on display at the museum for two years. At that point, the people behind Horse Soldier Bourbon plan to bring the artifact here to display at their new distillery.
Scott Neil, the chief operating officer of Horse Soldier Bourbon said of the saddle being included in the museum, "Not only do we have the America's Response Monument at Ground Zero, we now have a major piece of history inside the National 9/11 Museum and Memorial. We are honored to have played a small response following the tragic days of 9/11."
The America's Response Monument is a statue that was erected in 2011 depicting a Horse Soldier and his horse, commemorating the Special Forces and their response during as the first actions in Afghanistan.
Cody Gibson, a board member for the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), said the saddle's appearance in the exhibit was a surprise to the soldiers, and that they were not sure whose equipment it was, but that they seemed excited by its inclusion in the exhibit.
No firm plans on the timeline for the distillery's completion have been unveiled as of yet, but during a press conference held January 11 they and local officials promised that more information would be coming in late spring.
It is a planned $50 million project will add 56 direct jobs to the area. Horse Soldier Bourbon is currently distilled in Columbus, Ohio, and bottled in Florida.
Gibson said that he and fellow SPEDA members are happy to see the business move into the area.
"I think it's going to bring not only an economic impact here, but they're going to be great community partners," he said.
