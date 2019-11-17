Hospice of Lake Cumberland to offer 'Lasting Memories' service

The next time you see someone from Hospice of Lake Cumberland, tell them, "Thanks for the Memories."
Lasting Memories is a new program being offered by Hospice of Lake Cumberland. It's ideal for hospice patients, but not only for those whose life will definitely be ending soon.
"Lasting Memories is a way for people to preserve a part of themselves and pass it on to future generations," said Sherry Sabine, Communicate and Community Liaison for Hospice. "... It's an incredibly expensive program, but we feel that the benefits of it are just so amazing."
The program allows a person to record messages and leave them waiting for their loved ones for a time after the user is gone. People can make as many videos as they want.
Despite it being expensive for Hospice of Lake Cumberland, which serves Pulaski and seven surrounding counties, the program will be free to those who utilize it. It's also not just for Hospice patients -- anyone is welcome to take advantage of it, said Sabine.
"It's a free gift that we are offering our community," said Sabine.
That includes not only the Lake Cumberland region, but all of Kentucky. Sabine said that Hospice had learned about the technology created by an individual in England, but that nobody in the state was doing it, "so we jumped in really quick."
It's "a simple premise," said Sabine -- go to www.hospicelc.org, click the "Last Memories" tab, and register to make an account. Two executors will be named to oversee the account.
"They will not be able to see any of the content unless you've put their name on it, but they will oversee making sure (the message) gets delivered," said Sabine. "Things can be as private or public as you like."
Then, whenever you decide you'd like to leave a message -- while at home, on the road, out and about -- go to your mobile device or desktop computer and access the account. Hit record and leave your message.
"We were very attracted to the idea -- first and foremost, thinking of our terminal patients, but we began to realize that anyone could use it," said Sabine.
"I have grandchildren," she added. "I could begin leaving messages now. You don't have to be terminal to die suddenly. If (an unexpected death occurs) and I'd been using this program, there could be messages for my children and grandchildren that would show up for them and that would be a blessing."
The messages can be scheduled for opening at any point over a 50-year period.
"I'm expecting another grandchild any day," said Sabine. "I can leave messages for that child. I'm certainly not going to be there for the child's entire life but I can leave a message to be delivered on his wedding day or when he goes to college. If I'm not here, I can have that influence in his life."
The project is in the testing stages right now, said Sabine, but will launch in about a month -- just in time for Christmas.
"With the holidays coming up, it's a great time to interview Grandma and Grandpa," said Sabine, "about the way things were when they were young."
