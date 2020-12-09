With new COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, reports have begun to surface about local hospital capacity. But officials at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital want to remind the public that hospital capacity is ever-changing, and no one should put off seeking treatment if they are ill.
"As reported by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), cases of COVID-19 have increased statewide and in Pulaski County in the last several weeks," Lake Cumberland Regional CEO Robert Parker said Tuesday. "With the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, hospitals in our region, including ours, have seen an expected increase in hospitalizations. At this time, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) is caring for more than 30 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are using all appropriate regional resources and working collaboratively with neighboring health systems to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our patients and community," Parker continued. "Hospital capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly. We monitor capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly report our capacity in these areas to the state."
NPR (National Public Radio) reports that the federal Department of Health and Human Services released new data on Monday which includes capacity reporting from hospitals in 2,200 counties in the U.S. In 126 counties, the average hospital is at least 90 percent occupied, according to an analysis of the data by the COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project. The states with the most counties above this threshold are Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.
The analysts reported for Pulaski County, Kentucky, that just under 20.2 percent of total bed capacity was devoted to COVID-19 patients while 52.5 percent of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients for the period between November 27 and December 3. The data, shown by county only and not individual hospital, is available at https://carlsonschool.umn.edu/mili-misrc-covid19-tracking-project and is currently expected to be updated weekly.
McCreary County doesn't have a hospital at all, and Wayne County's numbers weren't immediately available.
All 10 counties covered by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department remain in the Red-Critical category of COVID spread, meaning they have a 7-day incident rate of 25 or more per 100,000 of population.
Pulaski's rate is at 86.4, while Wayne County's is 89.93 and McCreary County's is at 130.16.
One Pulaski death was among the seven announced by Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) on Monday -- a 91-year-old man who was a long-term care resident. His death brings Pulaski's total up to 30.
LCDHD also announced 156 new cases within the district, 57 of whom are from Pulaski. LCRH is joining area health officials to encourage citizens to flatten the curve as much as possible.
"It is vital that everyone do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Parker stated. "We implore members of our community to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and limit exposure to others. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our community remains healthy and that everyone here has access to the care they need, and our staff is counting on you to play yours. Thank you for your understanding and support."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.