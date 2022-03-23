Hospital eases visitor restrictions to two well visitors at a time, per patient

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) continues to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout their 11-county service area, following state and federal guidance as they adapt operations to safely care for and support patients. The hospital has announced that as of March 23, 2022, their visitor policy at the main campus, all facilities, and Lake Cumberland Physician Practices has been updated as follows:
• Patients will be allowed two (2) WELL visitors in the facility at a time. Switching is permitted. Exceptions include:
• Visitors who have symptoms of COVID-19 including signs of respiratory infection or flu, new loss of taste or smell, or who have had close contact with a person who is positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19 should NOT enter Lake Cumberland facilities.
• Visitors are NOT allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
• For visitation guidelines for the Special Care Unit, please call 606.678.3323.
• Visiting hours are currently 9 AM until 9 PM daily.
• No visitors under the age of 12 are allowed. Those aged 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult.
• For Obstetrics visits with children, please call 606.678.3322.
• All visitors will be required to wear a mask, at all times, while within the facility.
• Please continue to utilize alternative methods of communication, including technology, with patients as much as possible.
• LCRH will compassionately evaluate exceptions to this policy on a case-by-case basis such as those needed for end-of-life care and patients with dementia or other forms of altered mental status.
Patients and visitors should still use the entrances located in the Main Lobby - the circle drive and garage entrance will both now be open - and ER. The basement level entrance is reserved for staff only at this time.
"Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is excited to continue taking steps forward in resuming normal operations at the hospital, our practices, and facilities," shared Chief Executive Officer Robert Parker. "The reduction of COVID spread within our community and the communities we serve led us to believe we could expand our visitation policy safely at this point. We understand that taking care of patients is a partnership between the clinicians, the patients and their families."
For ongoing updates and any changes to these new policies please visit our website at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/Coronavirus and the LCRH Facebook page at Facebook.com/LakeCumberlandHospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.