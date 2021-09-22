After a rainy day, the clouds parted Monday evening long enough for local churchgoers to gather on the roof of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital parking garage and pray for those who continue the fight against COVID-19.
The first Parking Lot Prayer Service was held in April 2020 just as the pandemic was spreading across the country. With the virus continuing to loom over our community -- and straining hospital staff and resources -- Pastors for Transformation and Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association teamed to host the new service which turned out dozens of the faithful as well as local first responders.
"It's our honor to be here to support our home hospital -- all their staff, all their doctors…," Mark Harrell, pastor for Victory Christian Fellowship, said. "I want to encourage you, not just today but everyday when this is on your heart, to pray for them. The staff here have worked tirelessly for 19 months, and we're here to decree and declare a breakthrough for them."
Last time those attending largely stayed in their vehicles, flashing their lights and honking horns to show their support. This time, the prayer warriors stood together on the roof as individual prayers were offered up for a number of groups.
Curtis Sellers, pastor of Science Hill Church of the Nazarene, led a prayer for doctors. Pastor Gary Phelps of Oak Hill offered a prayer for the nurses and aides involved in patient care. Caleb Wilson, who pastors Beacon Hill Baptist Church led a prayer for hospital administration and officer workers. Pastor Richard Ramsey of New Beginnings Worship Center prayed for the community as a whole. Joe Cox, pastor of the First Apostolic Church, offered a prayer for patients and their families. Rounding out the group prayers was one offered for first responders by Kevin Hampton, who pastors Potters Place Church.
The service ended with a parade of emergency vehicles exiting the garage with lights flashing as those attending prayed silently.
"The evening was incredibly uplifting for so many of our team members who are working tirelessly to care for the healthcare needs of our community," Lake Cumberland Regional CEO Robert Parker said afterward. "We are so grateful to the Pastors for Transformation, the Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association, the many first responders, Gina Blanton and Melissa Lancaster for their organization of the event, and to everyone who attended the service for their ongoing support."
