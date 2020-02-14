The Somerset Pulaski County Humane Society will be holding an adoption event Saturday, February 15th.
It will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at the Humane Society building, located at 179 Chris Way, off the Ky. 914 Bypass, just past the Lake Cumberland Flea Market.
Among the foster animals which will be on had are Titus, a three-month-old Corgi/Shepherd mix. "He's cute as a button and loves being close to a human," according to spokesperson Marguerite Arnold.
Also there will be Lucy, an American Bulldog mix. "Lucy is a mature girl and needs to be in a home without other pets. She loves long walks and exercise."
Other dogs and cats available for adoption will be there waiting to meet and greet their new forever families.
Meet and talk to the volunteers and learn more about the various programs supported by the Humane Society.
Adoption fees are: Puppies $125, Adult dogs $95, Cats are $75.Plus sales tax. Fee includes age appropriate vaccinations, disease testing, flea and tick treatment, worming, spaying or neutering and microchipping for identification.
Opportunities abound for volunteers to help with many portions of the Humane Society mission, and committed volunteers are needed. The Humane Society's new cook book is now available for sale, as are shirts and hats. All the proceeds benefit programs to aid animals.
The Humane Society may be contacted at 606-451-2367 or P. O. Box 448, Somerset, Ky., 42502. The Humane Society web site to view available animals is: www.bhumane.org, and PCHS is on Facebook at Southern Kentucky Adoptable Dogs and Cats.
