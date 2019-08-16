The Somerset Pulaski County Humane Society’s next adoption event is Saturday, August 17, from noon until 4 p.m., at the Pulaski County Humane Society building.
The PCHS building is located at 179 Chris Way, Somerset, off Ky. 914, between the Lake Cumberland Flea Market and Lumber King, first building on the right side of Chris Way.
Foster animals available for adoption will be on hand for “meet and greet.” Come enjoy time with the cats and dogs, meet volunteers and learn more about the programs supported by the Humane Society.
Adoption fees are: Puppies $125, Adult dogs $95, Cats are $75. Fee includes vaccinations; testing, worming, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.
The Humane Society may be contacted at 606-451-2367 or P. O. Box 448, Somerset, KY 42502. The Humane Society website to view available animals is: www/bhumane.org.
Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a 501C3 charitable organization which relies solely on donations and has no paid staff.
