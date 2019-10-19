The Somerset Pulaski County Humane Society's next adoption event is Saturday, October 19, from noon until 4 p.m., at the Pulaski County Humane Society building.
The PCHS building is located at 179 Chris Way, Somerset, off Ky. 914, just past the Lake Cumberland Flea Market.
Foster animals available for adoption will be on hand for "meet and greet."
Locals are encouraged to visit the Humane Society and enjoy time with the cats and dogs, meet volunteers and learn more about the various programs supported by the Humane Society.
Adoption fees are: Puppies $125, Adult dogs $95, Cats are $75. Fee includes vaccinations; disease testing, flea and tick treatments, worming, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.
Opportunities abound for volunteers to help with many portions of the Humane Society mission, and committed volunteers are needed. Items such as t-shirts, picture frames, candles etc. are for sale. Proceeds benefit programs to aid animals.
The Humane Society's new Cook Book is now available as are shirts and hats. The proceeds benefit programs to aid animals.
The Humane Society may be contacted at 606-451-2367 or P. O. Box 448, Somerset, KY 42502. The Humane Society website to view available animals is: www/bhumane.org.
Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a 501C3 charitable organization which relies solely on donations and has no paid staff.
