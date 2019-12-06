The Somerset Pulaski County Humane Society is hosting two events, both taking place on Saturday December 7th.
The Santa Paws event will be held at the Walmart store in Somerset and is a combination of Santa Paws Photos and a Christmas Bake Sale. The event is 11 a..m. until 3 p.m., and will be in front of the store.
It features a chance for children, adults and pets to get their pictures taken with Santa Paws and his helper, Elfie.
An adoption event will also be taking place on that day, from noon until 4p.m. at the Humane Society building.
The PCHS building is located at 179 Chris Way, Somerset, off Ky. 914, just past the Lake Cumberland Flea Market.
Santa Claus will be at the building to take pictures with you and/or your pet for a donation to the Humane Society.
Foster animals available for adoption will be on hand for “meet and greet.”
Locals are encouraged to visit the Humane Society and enjoy time with the cats and dogs, meet volunteers and learn more about the various programs supported by the Humane Society.
Adoption fees are: Puppies $125, Adult dogs $95, Cats are $75. Sales tax is added. Fee includes vaccinations; disease testing, flea and tick treatments, worming, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.
Opportunities abound for volunteers to help with many portions of the Humane Society mission, and committed volunteers are needed. Items such as the Humane Society’s new cookbook and 2020 STARS calendar, shirts and hats are for sale. Proceeds benefit programs to aid animals.
The Humane Society may be contacted at 606-451-2367 or P. O. Box 448, Somerset, KY 42502. The Humane Society website to view available animals is: www/bhumane.org.
Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a 501C3 charitable organization which relies solely on donations and has no paid staff.
