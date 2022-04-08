Humane Society Spotlight: Bella Renee

This week the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is shining a spotlight on one of our loving dogs, Bella Renee.
Bella is an American Bulldog Mix and carries many of the classic traits of the Bully Mix breed, such as dark eyes and a patch of color on one of her eyes. Similar to many American Bull Mix dogs, Bella Renee is a very loving and energetic girl. She is affectionate and devoted to those she is around. Bella also loves to lick to show how much she loves you. Bella Renee can also be vocal about her love for her owners. Bella Renee is the sweetest girl; however, she is not particularly a fan of cats.
She has done well with her crate training and would be a great dog to take on any adventure. If you like hiking, running, and staying active she might be the right one for you. She also does well with a leash or harness because she loves to play, jump, and run with anyone who will play with her. She is approximately 50 pounds, only 3 years old and has mostly white fur. This weight puts her on the low side of the average weight for American Bull Mixes. Bella is vaccinated, up to date on her shots, and spayed. She was microchipped at 6 months old. Like all pets in the care of the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Bella Renee is kept current on all her preventatives, like flea, tick and heart worm preventatives as well as dewormer.
Interested? Feel a Connection? You can find Bella Renee and many other pets currently in our foster program, on the Humane Society's website www.bhumane.org. You can apply to adopt today and even look at the other pets available for adoption at https://bhumane.org/adoptable-pets.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3, operated solely by volunteers. The Humane Society works to help animals in a variety of ways, such as preventing animal cruelty, educating the community regarding proper care and treatment of animals, promoting spay/neuter programs, encouraging pro-animal legislation, rescuing pets, and helping to get them adopted by parents who will provide them with a good home. S-PCHS can be reached via the website 'contact us' page or at 606-451-2367.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.