Humane Society Spotlight: Kenzo can't wait for forever home

This week the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is shining a spotlight on one of our loving pups, Kenzo. He is a year-old Border Collie mixed with an Australian Shepherd and weighs approximately 40 pounds. When Kenzo came to S-PCHS, he had been hit by a car and one of his back legs had to be amputated. He adapted well and despite his disability continues to play and run like all the other dogs.
He is on two types of medication and requires socialization as well as special care due to his missing leg and anxiety. Though he might not have to be medicated forever, it is important that his owner knows how to take care of him.
For obedience and socialization Kenzo has been training at K911-KY. Steve Woods, expert dog trainer, says, "He needs a stable home."
As he worked with Kenzo, Woods came to believe that Kenzo would be best suited for a home with no other animals and a family with a steady routine. However, Woods feels that Kenzo could live with other dogs.
"They would have to do a couple of meet and greets before," he explained, "Just somewhere neutral."
Over the course of training him, Woods found that even though Kenzo was reluctant to trust people at first, he was quick to warm up to those around him. "He's very smart," Woods said, elaborating on how well Kenzo has done at K911-KY.
Despite being a tripod, Kenzo keeps up with the others. "It doesn't affect him at all," Woods said, "They handle it better than we do." Even though Kenzo is an amputee, he doesn't let that slow him down. He loves to play and run around with other dogs and play with toys. Though he loves to play, he hasn't been known to chew on his foster family's things or tear stuff up.
Kenzo is a caring dog who, like some people, is slow to trust, but quick to love. "He wants to please people." Woods explained. Kenzo has a lot of love to give and is waiting for the perfect person.
Kenzo is vaccinated and up to date on his shots. He has been micro chipped and neutered, per SPCHS policy. Like all pets in the care of the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Kenzo is kept current on all his preventatives, like flea, tick, and heart worm, as well as de-wormer.
Interested? Feel a Connection? You can find Kenzo and many other pets currently in our foster program, on the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society's website www.bhumane.org. You can apply to adopt today and even look at the other pets available for adoption at https://bhumane.org/adoptable-pets.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3, operated solely by volunteers. The Humane Society works to help animals in a variety of ways, such as preventing animal cruelty, educating the community regarding proper care and treatment of animals, promoting spay/neuter programs, encouraging pro-animal legislation, rescuing pets, and helping to get them adopted by parents who will provide them with a loving home. S-PCHS can be reached via the website 'contact us' page or at 606-451-2367.
