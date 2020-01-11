Humane Society spotlight on wonderful cat named Gypsy

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Windy with rain developing later in the day. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.