Humane Society spotlight on wonderful cat named Gypsy

The Pulaski County Humane Society (PCHS) would like to introduce Miss Gypsy, a young adult cat who's experience some trauma and is ready for a fur-ever home.
According to PCHS' Marguerite Arnold, Gypsy lost her right eye due to an infection she had as just a kitten. She lost her home when her owners opted to move to a "non-pet" residence.
"Gypsy will not do well with children as she's picky about her petting and cuddle times," Arnold said. "Picking her up suddenly, being grabbed or hugged is not on her 'radar.'"
However on her terms, Gypsy does like to cuddle and be petted -- even giving kisses. She loves playing and wrestling with the other cats in her foster home, and seems fine to be around dogs. Gypsy will also need a secure environment as she's know to "dash for the door" whenever one opens.
"Her favorite observation spot is the window sill sitting for hours watching and chirping away as she relays what she sees," Arnold said. "She needs a forever family which will love her, keep her safe and never cast her aside."
To learn more about Gypsy, call 606-451-2367 or visit www.bhumane.org.
