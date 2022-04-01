Humane Society Spotlight: Oreo Baxter

This fella is one of the few very lucky ones! Oreo Baxter survived being hit by a car in which the driver didn't stop, but a Good Samaritan did.
The accident happened in Pine Knot in neighboring McCreary County, so the pup was rushed to a Somerset vet hospital. The diagnosis was fortunately only bumps and bruises and road rash, but Oreo was horribly shaken up and very scared.
Due to a very loving foster home, Oreo B has recovered and is ready to find and move to his "furever" home!
Oreo Baxter is estimated to be 12-15 months old as of March 6. He's neutered and as sweet as he can be! He does well with children and other dogs, but is not cat tested.
Oreo needs a very secure fenced area in which to play as he still retains puppy energy. When bored, he will chew things!
If you're seeking a playful loving companion to cuddle and take walks, here's your boy. Please visit www.bhumane.org to fill out the canine application.
Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a registered 501c3 corporation which operates with volunteers and donations. S-PCHS may be reached at 606-451-2367 or go online to the web site www.bhumane.org to view all the adoptable furry critters in SPCHS' care.
