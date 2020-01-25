Humane Society spotlights cat named Amelia

The Pulaski County Humane Society (PCHS) would like to introduce Amelia, a young cat who's looking for a second chance at a fur-ever home.
According to PCHS' Marguerite Arnold, this orange and white beauty of about 13 pounds was found as a tiny kitten alongside Ky. 90. Though sick and starving, she soon became a vibrant, energetic kitten after careful nursing.
Amelia was adopted once but was surrendered back to the Humane Society by the family. "Sadly she was badly treated …," Arnold said. "That experience created considerable fear and reticence in sweet Amelia."
Amelia and the Humane Society are looking for the right person or couple that can offer safety and love in a calm environment without young children. She can be anxious around other cats or dogs. Arnold said Amelia needs "time to adjust and just be Amelia" as well as patience to learn to trust again is she is to overcome her traumatic past.
Amelia is fully vetted, microchipped and available now for an adoption fee of $79.50. Please call the PCHS at 606-451-2367 to get an application and begin the adoption process.
