Hurricane Laura to soak Pulaski County

It looks as if the upcoming weekend is going to be wet and stormy in Lake Cumberland Country.
The path of Hurricane Laura, an expected catastrophic Category 4 storm with sustained winds between 130 to 156 mph approaching the Texas-Louisiana coast, leads directly through Kentucky and across Pulaski County.
However, Laura, by the time it reaches Kentucky, will have diminished to a tropical depression and its damaging winds should have slowed. Highest winds forecast in the Pulaski County area are about 20 mph.
The National Weather Service at Jackson is predicting thunderstorms and 1 to 2 inches of rain in the Lake Cumberland area, with spots up to 3 inches, mostly on Saturday.
Remnants of Laura will move into Pulaski County Friday night with up to an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday and Saturday night.
A cold front will move across the area Sunday and push the rain away while lowering heat and humidity.
The hurricane, currently a Category 3, was "rapidly intensifying" over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, the hurricane center said. It warned of potentially catastrophic and life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding Wednesday night along the northwest Gulf Coast.
