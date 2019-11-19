Hustonville man admits to attempting to bring meth to Pulaski County

A fourth defendant - a Hustonville man - in a federal drug case that includes two Pulaski County residents has pleaded guilty.
Ignacio Brasfield, 38, submitted an agreement earlier this month, pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, the deal was accepted by the court on Thursday. Brasfield was judged to be guilty, and a sentencing date was scheduled for March 9 in London.
In the agreement, Brasfield pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of meth when his vehicle was stopped by law enforcement on March 23 of this year.
He admits that he obtained the drug from a supplier from Louisville, and had intended to distribute it within Wayne, McCreary and Pulaski counties.
He is facing between 10 years and life in prison and eight years of supervised release upon completion of a prison sentence.
Brasfield was the final defendant in the case to submit a plea agreement.
Of the other defendants, Somerset resident Kathie D. Huff, aka Kathie Patton, 54, and Ferguson resident Robert J. Beach, 50, both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute. Huff's agreement states she helped distribute 500 grams of meth within Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Anderson counties, while Beach admits to transporting more than 50 grams of meth to Wayne County for distribution.
The fourth defendant is Louisville resident David Ameral, who pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Meth. He admits to supplying methamphetamine to the others.
Ameral and Huff are each facing between 10 years and life in prison. Beach is facing between five and 40 years.
Beach's sentencing is scheduled for January 23, while Huff's and Ameral's sentencings are set for February 28.
Brasfield, Huff and Beach are currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. The most recent information from the Kentucky Department of Corrections was that Ameral was recently lodged in Jefferson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.