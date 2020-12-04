Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is currently conducting its 11th Holiday Auction virtually (online). The auction is normally held in-person at the chamber's membership meeting in December.
Proceeds from the 2020 Holiday Auction go toward college scholarships for local high school students to attend Somerset Community College.
Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber, said "… so far we have raised $122,000 from this event. We need your help to make this auction successful," he added.
Hundreds of retail items and services are up for auction. Among the items are:
• Flat Screen TV
• iPad
• iPhones
• Craftsman Tool Cabinet
• Webber Gas Grill
• Blackstone Grill
• Outdoor Fire Pit
• iRobot Roomba
• HP Laptop
• Aerial Drone
• Schwinn Girls Bicycle
• Gift Cards Galore
• Much more !!!
After the auction closes December 8th, winners may pick up their items at the chamber office. Website for the auction is fordbrothersinc.com.
"Please remember every penny raised goes to Somerset Community College for college scholarships," Clue assured.
