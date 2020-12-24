Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 47F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.