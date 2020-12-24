A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus made for a fun event prior to Christmas break from virtual studies at Monticello Elementary.
You could feel the magic of the holidays as third, fourth and fifth graders enjoyed their excursion "Riding through a Winter Reading Wonderland" at the school.
Just like in the movies - custom built, lighted sets were accented by teachers dressing up in winter character costumes as an illustration of children's favorites books. It was an uplifting experience for adults and elementary students.
Monticello Elementary Principal Virginia Cares said, "It was Jill Frogge's idea, wanting to do something special for our students before Christmas break. Of course, I loved the idea and was on board immediately."
Santa and Mrs. Claus took a seat outside the main entrance to the school and greeted those driving by. The school staff eagerly rolled up their sleeves for the special social distanced event.
They stepped into scenes portraying everything from a snowman to a reindeer, a gingerbread cookie and elves. The staff even greeted motorists on a giant portable movie screen positioned on Cave Street, as they entered the magical drive with their children filled with oversized decorations, colorful lights and specially designed book scenes.
Principal Cares told of many staff members saddened because students were not getting to experience traditional Christmas celebrations.
Counselor Jill Frogge commented, "Those sentiments combined with funding from the schools 'Striving to Read' grant from 2019 assisted in bringing the idea to life and prompted the drive through literacy event tied to Christmas and winter fun."
Public Relations Directior Linda Jones told of the literacy committee choosing to feature two popular winter-time books, Snowmen at Night and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown.
Art Teacher Samantha Cummings painted two huge book covers on display, while characters from each book came to life. Librarian Tracy Slagle dressed-up as the main character, Greg, in The Meltdown while teacher Julie Pyles dressed-up as one of the snowmen from Snowmen at Night.
Each child taking part received a goodie bag filled with treats, including a book, bookmark, pencil, a Christmas ornament craft and a variety of other treats.
Despite COVID 19, reading is alive for elementary students as they learn in a virtual world. Media Specialist Tracy Slagle explained that students are utilizing the online book subscription EPIC during the pandemic. Students are able to choose books on their reading level and then take the reading quiz on the Accelerated Reader (AR) website.
Taking a look at her AR file she said, "We have a third grader, Raegan Jones with 72.5 AR points. We have three fourth graders with impressive AR points: Alissa Buday with 107.4, Faith Vibbert with an amazing 314.5 points, and Harley Troxell with 102 points.
Slagle noted, "COVID has brought about some new challenges, but our students are adapting and continuing to be successful at improving their reading skills.
"Our hopes are that students know that even though school is not as it usually is, we haven't forgotten them," said Frogge. "All of us at Monticello Elementary miss our students and wish them a very Merry Christmas!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.