When life deals you lemons, it's time to make lemonade.
That was the philosophy of Harold Hurt's late brother -- one the owner of Anderson Office Supply has adopted as his own.
For the most part, the landmark downtown Somerset business has fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled much of the country. While many businesses had to close during the height of COVID restrictions, Anderson was deemed essential for its service to other frontline businesses and first-responding agencies which had to stay open.
"We were very fortunate in that aspect of it," Hurt said.
Though the restrictions have eased, Hurt understands that people want to stay as safe as possible. In the last week, he's adapted the store's back door to the alley into a drive-thru service.
"It just gives us more ways to serve the community," he said. "We still have it where people can come in but in this day and time, they like less contact."
Customers just have to call in their order with their credit card or charge and it can be ready by the door to pick up the same day -- often within minutes. When the customer arrives, all he or she has to do it is ring a door bell. Those not wanting to navigate the alley with larger vehicles may also park in any of the spaces nearby.
Though Hurt still has some signage to put up, the back door really only needed to have decals and the Ring bell installed. Maybe a tip jar. "Just yesterday some lady gave me a $4 tip," he laughed.
It was something Hurt had wanted to do for a long time, making his mind up after talking with David Durham of the neighboring Parker Insurance Agency about the side window his office had opened up for walk-up service.
"It's something I've thought about for 20 years," Hurt said. "This is a good time to do it…Everybody just loves it, and we're just tickled to death with it."
The drive-thru is definitely a keeper, no matter when the pandemic finally dissipates. "People like to stay in their cars," Hurt said, adding that it also saves customers the time of finding a parking space and coming in.
Founded in 1960 by Hurt's father-in-law Clay Anderson, Anderson Office Supply, located at 116 N. Main Street, has been operated by Harold and Terry Hurt since 1989. For more information, call 679-2540 or visit andersonofficesupply.com.
