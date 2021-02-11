A local domestic violence shelter has been awarded more than $45,000 to help fight violence against women.
Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced Wednesday that $2,116,636 has been awarded in grant funding from the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program to 28 agencies across Kentucky.
Bethany House Abuse Shelter was awarded $45,800 to fund a court advocate providing services to victims of domestic violence.
"Bethany House is excited to continue to receives these federal dollars," Executive Director Kristi Childers said. "This grant is critical to Bethany House as it allows for an additional Court Advocate and enables services to be provided in the community and courts in all 10 counties in the Lake Cumberland area. The pandemic has impacted service delivery, but staff are available 24/7 to provide services to victims of domestic violence."
VAWA STOP Formula Grant Program funds are used to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky in response to cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or dating violence. Funds are received from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice.
"We are grateful that OVW awarded the Commonwealth of Kentucky this federal funding in order for us to better support the insurmountable work provided by victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, and local units of governments to victims of violent crime," said Gov. Beshear. "We must continue to work together to stop domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and hold the offenders accountable."
OVW requires state administrating agencies allocate 25 percent for law enforcement, 25 percent for prosecutors, 30 percent for victim services, 5 percent for state and local courts, and 15 percent for discretionary distribution. Accordingly, the funding should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth (age 11-24) who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. Awarded funding may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children 10 and under. Applications are submitted to and grant funding is administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's Grants Management Division.
Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said that VAWA STOP funds are critical to helping survivors of violent crime stabilize their lives after victimization, and assist in developing prevention strategies to stop the violence before it starts, while simultaneously holding offenders accountable.
"Reports indicate that domestic violence has increased while the nation battles against the COVID-19 pandemic," Secretary Noble said. "As a state we must support all efforts to curb domestic violence and provide a voice to victims so they no longer have to suffer in silence."
Other programs awarded funding that could help individuals in this region or statewide include:
• The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts was awarded $99,629 to fund an in-depth needs assessment intended to identify gaps and guide the courts' future work around domestic violence response.
• Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD) was awarded $8,688 for Legal Aid's annual domestic violence and elder abuse awareness conference. The event trains AppalReD staff, victim advocates, nurses, social service workers, mental health workers, law enforcement and others to better understand and serve victims.
• The Office of the Attorney General was awarded $29,100 for trainings to address best practices in investigating and prosecuting intimate partner violence as well as underlying issues surrounding interpersonal violence.
For more information on the Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women, visit: https://www.justice.gov/ovw.
