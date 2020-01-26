The Commonwealth Journal earned a spot among the best newspapers in Kentucky, recognized by the Kentucky Press Association (KPA) during it's annual Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contest.
The Somerset newspaper was awarded third in General Excellence in its category of Daily Division Two, mid-size daily newspapers.
The newsroom staff of the Commonwealth Journal also won First Place for Best Investigative Story or Series for its multi-week look at teen bullying. Reporters Janie Slaven and Carla Slavey were specifically mentioned in the judges' comments for their work at looking at how bullying affects school students.
Several Commonwealth Journal newsroom staff took home individual awards as well. Those include:
Editor Jeff Neal: First Place for Best Feature Story; Third Place for Best General News Story; First Place for Best Editorial Page Design; and Third Place for Best Front Page Design.
Sports Editor Steve Cornelius: First Place for Best Sports Columnist; Second Place for Best Sports Story; Third Place for Best Sports Feature Story; First Place for Best Video; and Second Place for Best Graphic.
Reporter Janie Slaven: Second Place for Best Breaking News Coverage; and Third Place for Best Video.
Photographer/designer Caleb Lowndes: Third Place for Best Breaking News Picture; and Third Place for Best Sports Picture.
Reporter Christopher Harris: First Place for Best Headline Writing.
The Commonwealth Journal extends a congratulations to the staff of Somerset Community College's student newspaper, The Bridge, which also received recognition in the KPA contest.
The Bridge was awarded Third Place in General Excellence in it's category, Student Publications Class One.
Managing Editor Ray Hunter was awarded three Second Place awards and one Third Place award. Assistant Editor Kaitlyn Kulpa received one First Place award and one Third Place award. Staff Writer Shandi Elaine Johnson received one First Place award. And Staff Writer Christen Gibson received one First Place award.
