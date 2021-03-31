A Somerset man accused of drug trafficking will have his case heard by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
David A. Letner, 35, was arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams heroin), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (first offense) and Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License.
The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey the afternoon of March 6 on West Ky. 914. According to his arrest citation, a registration check of Letner's 2008 Hyundai Tiburon indicated that Letner's license was suspended. Upon making contact with him, Dep. Massey reported Letner had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was sweating profusely.
A search of the vehicle found a small baggie containing suspected heroin; a backpack with a small baggie of suspected meth, three sets of digital scales, numerous syringes and small plastic baggies; a glass pipe; and $135 in cash.
Refusing an implied consent testing at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Letner was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center but subsequently bonded out.
Letner pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment in Pulaski District Court and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 17 -- at which time, the case was sent on for grand jury consideration.
