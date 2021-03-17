<i>Humane Society receives spay/neuter grant  </i>

The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is pleased to announce it has received a $2,000 grant from The Dr. Jane Foundation, the charitable arm of Life's Abundance, Inc. These funds will support the S-PCHS' low-cost spay/neuter program.
This grant and other funding allow S-PCHS to offer clients a minimal co-pay cost for their cats to have altering surgery, rabies vaccinations and pain medicine at a reduced rate. The Dr. Jane's Foundation grant will allow 50 cats to receive life-altering surgery.
"This number of altered animals will significantly reduce the number of litters born in our area and consequently reduce numbers of shelter surrenders and euthanasia," S-PCHS President Marguerite Arnold said.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a designated 501c3 nonprofit organization focusing on: Prevention of animal cruelty, Community education regarding proper care and treatment of animals, Promotion of spay/neuter programs, Encouragement of pro-animal legislation and Pet Rescue & Adoption.
The Dr. Jane Foundation awards grants quarterly though a competitive application and review process. More information on The Dr. Jane Foundation can be found online at www.lifesabundance.com.Pets/Foundation.
