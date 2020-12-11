If we make it through December
Everything's gonna be all right I know
It's the coldest time of winter
And I shiver when I see the falling snow --Merle Haggard
Anyway, while confined to the house because of bad weather and COVID-19 you may exercise your brain with these numbers provided by the National Weather Service office in Jackson.
• Average maximum temperature in December is 46 degrees.
• Average minimum temperature in December is 30.2 degrees.
• Average monthly temperature in December is 38.1 degrees.
• Highest reading recorded by the Weather Service office was 79 on December 3, 1982.
• Lowest reading recorded was 13 below zero on December 22, 1989.
• Lowest maximum reading was 4 degrees above zero on that same day in 1989.
(The bitterly cold spell at Christmas 1989 froze water pipes in the Commonwealth Journal building and two unlucky employees who could be contacted spent Christmas Day in the building dealing with unwanted and damaging water).
• Average snowfall for December is 4.9 inches.
• Greatest snowfall was 18.5 inches in 2010.
So, snuggle up, there is still lots of December 2020 to go. The snow, first of the current season, that covered the ground December 1, averaged about an inch in depth.
