<i>Jeep group hosting back-to-school bash this Friday</i>

The KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew is helping families kick off the school year with a back-to-school bash.
The event is planned for this Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza. But there's a twist: Instead of distributing supplies, the Krew is collecting them to be donated to all three local school districts. All supplies collected will be distributed to local school resource centers to be given out.
Suggested items include crayons, color pencils, markers, pencils, pens, pencil pouches, erasers, folders, spiral notebooks, composition books, 3-ring binders, loose leaf paper, glue sticks and kid's safety scissors.
Bring supplies to donate and be entered to win a Power Wheels Jeep for children 8 and under. Three Chromebooks will also be given away -- one each for high school, middle school and elementary students.
The event will offer food vendors, inflatables for kids and DJ music.
Those not able to attend Friday may also drop off their donations at Forcht Bank's Waitsboro branch during regular business hours.
