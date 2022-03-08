<i>Kindergarten here we come!</i>

Last week, I reviewed academic and cognitive kindergarten readiness skills that related to personal information to ensure that our new kindergarten students can tell their first name (not nickname), last name, age, birthday (month & day), telephone number, and street address. This week, I will review the school readiness domain that measures Language Development.
Week 2 Skills Review: Language Development
Week 2
Kindergarten Ready Skills: At age 5 can your child name the following parts of the body:
thumbs
fingernails
chin
chest
elbows
shoulders
Also, language is measured if the child:
Uses sentences of at least five words
At least 90% of speech is intelligibleThe BRIGANCE screen measures language development by having the student name the following body parts: thumbs, fingernails, chin, chest, elbows, and shoulders. During the screening, teachers will also be listening to ensure the student is using at least five words in a sentence and that his/her speech is at least 90% intelligible.
There are many games that can be played to help your child identify and use their language skills to name parts of the body. A great tip is to play "Simon Says!" Simon says touch your shoulder; Simon says touch your chin, your chest, elbows, etc. Also, just randomly ask your child to point to the listed body parts. This will help show their understanding of receptive and expressive language.
Over the next few weeks, I will continue to provide skills that cover the five areas of Kindergarten Readiness.
Academic/Cognitive
Language Development
Physical Development
Self-Help
Social-Emotional Development
Please remember, it is important that children be physically, emotionally, socially, and academically ready for kindergarten. Also, remember that young children change so quickly. If they cannot do something this week, keep working with your child and you will see improvement. Summer is just starting, but Kindergarten, Here We Come!
