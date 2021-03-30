<i>Local unemployment remains steady</i>

Pulaski County's unemployment rate is holding steady as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down.
According to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), the county's rate did increase slightly from 5.2 percent in January 2020 to 5.5 percent in January 2021. However, it nearly matches the statewide average of 5.3 percent and is nearly a point below the 6.3 national average.
Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.6 percent while Magoffin County recorded the highest at 14.3 percent.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.