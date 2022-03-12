Pulaski County Fiscal Court has approved a new program aimed at streamlining public communications with county government.
"It's a tool that allows us to have better communications with our public," Judge Kelley said as he presented TextMyGov to magistrates at Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.
Once set up, citizens can text a local number to report various issues to county officials. The app can use keywords to trigger responses meant to gather as much information as possible. Then the account administrators can assign the report to the appropriate magistrate and/or department.
"Basically it creates a ticket, if you will, of an issue," Kelley continued, "and it stays open and assigned until that problem is solved. It's something that we will be able to track easily [and] it's a very convenient way for our public to stay involved with what we're doing, and for us to be responsive and help take care of constituents' needs more timely and more effectively."
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked how county officials would know if/when an issue is resolved. Judge Kelley responded that the administrators will be able to see a time lapse of communications, and that issues not resolved within 48 hours could be flagged.
"We'll be able to see at a glance what's still open and what's not open," he added.
"Somebody would have to be monitoring this system during an emergency like a windstorm or ice storm," Ranshaw said.
District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon seemed encouraged that the system would let them know when a ticket was closed. "A lot of times, I have to make a trip back out to where the issue was to find out if we got the finished product done."
The two-year contract will cost the county $6,000 per year, plus a one-time setup fee of $3,000. After that, the contract automatically renews one year at a time. County Attorney Martin Hatfield advised the court that the contract can be cancelled with 60 days notice.
The contract was approved unanimously with a motion by District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and a second by Wheeldon.
Judge Kelley said Friday that the service should be up and running in about 30 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.