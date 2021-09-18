<i>New program brings local employers into Pulaski high schools</i>

With more job openings available than at any time in recent memory, Pulaski County Schools are committed to hooking up their high schoolers with local employers.
More than just a career fair, Pulaski County and Southwestern high schools are bringing in one employer per week to set up outside the cafeteria during the students' lunch break, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"All 1,200 kids walk by the table at least twice," Internship Coordinator Kristine McCollum laughed.
The program was launched at PCHS toward the end of last school year, where it is now being called Workforce Wednesdays. McCollum said another name will be used at Southwestern High School, where the employers come in on a different day.
"We didn't call it Workforce Wednesdays last year," McCollum said. "Companies came in on various days and set up outside the cafeteria to see if they could find kids that wanted to work. A few found several kids, and some of them are still working for those companies now."
With the catchy name, Workforce Wednesdays have caught the attention of local businesses. McCollum noted that the months of September and October were booked.
"We made a Google Document that I share with employers so they can get on there anytime and sign up," she added.
The opportunity is open to any high school student, McCollum said, though some companies -- particularly manufacturers -- can only hire 18 and older. She recommended that students interested in finding a job or internship should dress professionally and bring their resume on the days that companies come in.
Even if the students don't want to participate just yet, the program let's them know what is out there after graduation.
For the employers, McCollum hopes the program helps them fill the gap at a time when many are struggling to find employees. So far, 61 PCHS and Southwestern students have been placed in paid or unpaid internships as part of McCollum's position -- which is the result of a partnership between Pulaski County Schools and the Lake Cumberland Area Development District.
"She does a really good job finding places for students to explore future job opportunities," Mike Braun, District Career and Technical Education Coordinator, said of McCollum.
Braun explained that the partnership is the result of a national shift away from four-year degrees and more toward skilled vocational training.
"Without the ADD and the Chamber of Commerce, this wouldn't work," McCollum added. "[Chamber Director] Bobby Clue as well as Michelle Whitis and Shirlene Taylor of the Kentucky Career Center have really helped with contacts."
To learn more about Workforce Wednesdays, contact McCollum at 606-679-1574.
